Panama City Beach gears up for Veterans Day celebration event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach is gearing up for a Veterans Day celebration on Thursday.

The city is sponsoring a parade and sunset ceremony over in the Veterans Memorial near Aaron Bessant Park.

The event will kick off with the golf cart parade at 3 p.m. and a ceremony with keynote speakers afterward.

One of those speakers includes Representative Neal Dunn, who is also a veteran.

Commissioner Geoff McConnell said as a Navy veteran himself, he believes it’s important to thank those who fought for our country.

“I’m really excited… For the last several years, we’ve been trying to get a Veterans Day event sponsored by the city here on the beach,” McConnell said. “With a high veteran population here on the beach, we want to make sure we recognize each and every one of them.”

The celebration will end with the playing of taps right at sunset Thursday evening at the Veterans Memorial.

