Panama City Beach gears up for 2022 events

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With Panama City Beach gearing up for 2022, city leaders are still celebrating this past record-breaking year.

“We are thrilled that 2021 was so successful for us, and we’re looking forward to pushing that momentum into 2022,” Visit Panama City Beach public relations manager Lacee Rudd said.

The city has released the official list of events for the upcoming year.

The events are scheduled to start in February and run all the way through December.

“Panama City Beach really is a year-round destination, so it doesn’t matter what time of year that you come— there’s always something to do here,” Rudd said. “That’s what we love to provide for our visitors and our residents.”

Many of the city’s favorite events are coming back, including the Mardi Gras festival, Gulf Coast Jam, Real.Fun.Fourth and the New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop.

Although the city had record-breaking numbers of visitors this past year, many events were canceled due to the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the area.

However, many of those events are making a return in 2022, including SandJam and Oktoberfest.

Rudd said the city is ready to get back to a sense of normalcy.

“We’re thrilled to get back on track with those annual events that we host in Panama City Beach that visitors come back for year after year,” she said.

The city hasn’t slowed down yet, and Rudd said they’re ready to keep the momentum going.

“I know everyone is just excited to be able to get back out and visit the 27 miles of sugar-white sand beaches we have here,” she said. “Adding in those events for next year is really going to help push that momentum, as well.”

View the full list of scheduled events in 2022 in Panama City Beach.