PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — There are a number of local people already helping the state prepare for Hurricane Idalia.

Panama City Beach Fire Captain Shawn Legleiter is in Tallahassee, working at the state emergency operations center’s search and rescue desk.

Legleiter will be there for two weeks.

The department also has an engine and four firefighters on standby.

Fire Chief Ray Morgan said they’re ready to help with search and rescue efforts wherever the state needs them.

“What we would do is we would team up with local other local agencies that have dedicated assets and provide for them an injured strike team. We’d go and follow the mission, whatever the mission states,” Morgan said. “So when you get the mission from the state will tell you where to go, who to team up, where and what role you’ll be assuming.”

Chief Morgan is also asking residents to stay updated on the latest weather conditions.