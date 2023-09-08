PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach is getting rid of some of its property.

The city is building a new fire station to replace Fire Station Number 31 on Panama City Beach Parkway.

Station 31 will be demolished next Wednesday and there are about 200 items there the city no longer needs.

So they’re holding an auction at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

They’re selling everything from firefighter helmets and boots to the station’s garage door, and a water heater.

They’re even auctioning off the Station 31 sign from the front of the building

Florida Auction Network Owner Jon Sewell said it’s a win-win for everybody.

“There are so many things here that you can put back into your home for users,” Sewell said. “There’s doors, there’s toilets, there’s sinks, there’s showers. A little bit of everything. The HVAC system, the water heater, the tools are no longer good for emergency services. Would do fine for you at your house or your business.”

Click here for a full list of items that will be up for action. For any questions call 850-896-3239