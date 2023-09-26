PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 30-year-old Panama City Beach fire station on Back Beach Road is now just a memory.

Demolition crews took down Station 31 on Tuesday. Panama City Beach Fire Rescue outgrew the building.

Before tearing down the old station, the city auctioned off a lot of the furnishings two weeks ago. The city plans to replace this one with a new, larger fire station.

“In the exact same spot that the fire stations are now is going to be rebuilt, they’re going to tear all the concrete and start from the foundation and work all the way up to a bigger, stronger building, more hurricane rated so that we’ll be around for many years to come,” Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brandon Mumford said.

Construction will take about two years. The city has set up a temporary station for firefighters until the new one is completed.