PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday morning residents got a chance to get their hands on some unique city property.

Next week Panama City Fire Station 31 on Panama City Beach Parkway is scheduled to be demolished.

Before then the city wanted to get rid of some unneeded items from the building.

About 200 items were up for grabs ranging from old firefighter equipment to the building’s water heater

Owner of Florida Auction Network Jon Sewell said the auction is the city’s efforts to reduce the amount of waste they send to landfills.

“Have a good turnout,” Sewell said. “That’s a really good price. Everybody gets really good deals. But best of all, these items we don’t want as a landfill. We just repurpose and reuse. Making way for a nicer, newer, better structure will provide better service to the citizens of Panama City Beach.

The auction generated just under $10,000. All of which will go back into the city’s general fund.