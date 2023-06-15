PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Strong currents and dangerous conditions have made Panama City Beach’s beaches closed to the public.

On Thursday morning, the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue upgraded their beach hazard flags from red to double red. It is the most extreme hazard, with currents reaching within feet of the shoreline.

As beaches are a driving force for tourism in the summertime, visitors should exercise heavy caution and learn about the flag system before going to the water.

“People come down here, they’re oblivious to what it is,” says Beach Safety Director with PCB Fire Rescue Daryl Paul. “That’s why we’re here, to advise them what it is, to advise them of any warnings or anything out here.”

This is the eleventh double red day this year and the first in over a month.

In preparation for the harsh conditions, lifeguards arrive at their posts early in the morning to test the waters and train accordingly.

“We’re actually going out and putting ourselves in the water, in the currents, and feeling it so we can put out the right information,” said Paul.

By closing off the water to the public, violators can receive penalties ranging from $500 to $1,000.

For those who do violate the flag and find themselves caught in a heavy current, Beach Rescue Responder Amber Proctor advises to swim parallel to the shore and most importantly, stay calm.

“I think the most important thing is to just not panic because that’s when things start going wrong,” said Proctor.

Paul warns that the double red hazard will most likely stay in the following days and only after careful monitoring will the hazard be downgraded.

For more information on the beach warning flag system, click here.