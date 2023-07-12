PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local organization has brought in a simulator to teach people how to spot a rip current.

Rip currents are an invisible killer. You can’t see them so you don’t recognize them until you are caught in one.

Seven people drowned in Bay County last month, prompting the national media to declare Panama city beach the deadliest beach in America.

Local authorities are hoping this rip current simulator will help educate people enough to reduce the death toll.

It’s a two-by-two foot mobile setup with two water pumps. It creates a powerful force, without creating waves on the surface.

“It’s just all current. It just proves that even on the calmest days when you come out here and it’s really slick and calm, it looks very inviting. You don’t need waves to have rips,” said Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Beach Safety Director Daryl Paul.

Jeff Wheat is a retired employee from Los Alamos National Laboratory. The Emerald Coast Fitness Foundation contacted Wheat, asking him to create the simulator.

“It allows the kids to interact with the information they’re receiving. It seems to really resonate with them,” said Wheat.

Wheat has already created eight different models and is currently working on two more.

After Paul heard about the rip current simulator, he knew he had to have it.

The rip current simulator cost Panama City Beach Fire Rescue $700 to acquire and this was the second one that was created.

Paul plans to take the simulator to schools and events, anywhere he can spread awareness about the dangers of rip currents.

“I’ll find you. I’ll prioritize some time for you and if you got to space, I got a rip current simulator, and I got a lot to talk about,” said Paul.

To schedule Paul and the rip current simulator contact Debbie Ingram, the Panama City Beach Public Information Officer at (850) 233-5100.