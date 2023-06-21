PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials said residents can expect the construction of a new sidewalk on Hills Road to be underway by the end of next week.

“We’ve heard from the residents that we really need a safe pedestrian corridor down Hills to connect Front Beach Road with Back Beach Road,” Panama City Beach Councilwoman Mary Coburn said. “So as funding became available, we were able to start moving this project forward.”

The street’s proximity to Pier Park makes it one of the busier roads that connect Back and Front Beach Roads.

“Not safe walking down the street,” Coburn said. “On a normal day, you will see people walking down Hills, they’ll step out in the road when traffic isn’t coming. And then when traffic comes, they’ll step back over to the side. “

To address this, on May 25, the Panama City Beach Council approved a contract for approximately $300,000 for the construction of the walkway.

“It’ll stop right before a development that’s going to be happening at Sea Haven,” Coburn said.

“And when that development moves forward, they will continue the sidewalk.”

Coburn said this is largely in response to residents’ complaints.

Panama City Beach resident Jordyn Thomas-Warren who lives off of Hills Road said she thinks the sidewalk will make a difference.

“I always see a lot of people commuting to work on foot on that road, and it’s kind of a high-traffic area because a lot of cars go down there,” Thomas-Warren said. “So I think it’s a good idea to keep people safe, especially bikes and even golf carts.”

Thomas-Warren said because there’s no beach parking near Hills Road she often she’s people walking to the beach.

“There’s no parking lot down there,” Thomas-Warren said. “So [sidewalks] would make it a lot easier to get to the beach..”

Officials said construction of the sidewalk will only take 60 days.