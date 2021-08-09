Panama City Beach council votes to keep solid waste ordinance the same

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Monday, many Panama City Beach residents and business owners came out to oppose possible changes to the city’s solid waste ordinance.

Their voices were heard and the city council acted to extend their current ordinance for another two years – the vote was four to one.

The one vote against keeping it the same was Mayor Mark Sheldon.

He wanted garbage pickup in the city to be done by one sole company saying this could be better for the wear and tear on the roads from the trucks and lowering residents’ trash rates.

Councilman Paul Casto was very in favor of keeping the ordinance the same because he feels people should have the right to choose which service they use.

“I believe in competition and giving people the right to choose and not mandating that they have to use a certain hollar,” Casto said. “I just think it’s not broken.”

Residents, business owners and the rest of the council were happy about this decision, But they did make note that discussion can be revisited at any time.