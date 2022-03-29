PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With municipal elections coming up in just a few weeks, the stakes are running high.

The League of Women Voters of Bay County hosted another political forum Tuesday night for the candidates in Panama City Beach.

Candidates for Wards 1 and 3 were put on the hot seat Tuesday night.

For Panama City Beach Council Ward 1, incumbent Paul Casto is looking to keep his council seat.

“I have lived on Panama City Beach since I was 15 years old,” Casto said. “I brought my family up here, and I love Panama City Beach. I want a safe and family-friendly city that is home to everyone, including seniors and young families.”

Opponent Mark Meade wants to bring his experience from Wall Street to Ward 1.

“I bring leadership to the position, which we’re sorely lacking leadership that’s able to assemble these disparate entities and coalesce them into a result that benefits the people of Panama City Beach,” Meade said. “It’s a heck of a lot better than shrugging your shoulders and doing absolutely nothing for our great people.”

For Ward 3, incumbent Geoff McConnell wants to defend his position on the council.

“I have fought for our residents to be able to not have increases in their taxes… I have voted against many of the assessments that have increased here,” McConnell said. “I continue to promise our residents that you have a voice, I listen to you and I work hard to make sure that you get the best Panama City Beach that you deserve.”

His challenger, Mary Coburn, is looking to make residents the top priority if elected.

“I would like to bring humility back to the city council… I don’t have all the answers, they don’t have all the answers,” Coburn said. “It’s time to put our residents first, and that is what I’ll do if you elect me to city council.”

The candidates were asked about other issues like short-term rental regulations, population growth management and affordable housing.

One of the most timely questions candidates answered was about how they plan to control large disruptive crowds, like the ones that caused problems this past weekend.

“I would like to stop some of these criminals that were arrested that brought guns and drugs into our community through a roadblock at night, in the middle of the night,” Casto said. “You have to advertise those roadblocks, but you do them. We do them in the state of Florida now, and then you’re stopping them before they get in here.”

“I want to know who promoted this,” Meade said. “They did not just appear out of the thin air, somebody invited them here. I don’t know if there was coupons, I don’t know if there was a meeting place. The police did a great job, but they have to investigate that also. There should be a financial liability for all of these crazy things that went on.”

“We do have technology that the police department uses to do intelligence on social media posts, TikTok, Snapchat, all these different platforms, and we also have plenty of license plate readers already so that we know where they are, we know when they’re coming,” McConnell said. “We know if they’re felons, and we follow them and track them and make sure that we don’t have issues like before.”

“Our police officers did a great job on Saturday night with the resources that they had and not expecting the crowd that was here,” Coburn said. “We got caught once with our pants down, and now’s the time to pull together and work together to make sure that this does not happen again.”

View the entirety of the forum here.

Early voting starts Monday, April 11 and runs through Friday, April 15. Election Day is Tuesday, April 19.

Only registered voters who live within city limits of Panama City Beach are eligible to cast a ballot in April.

Visit the Bay County Supervisor of Elections website to see if you qualify.