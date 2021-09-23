Panama City Beach Council awards bid for CRA crosswalk project

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach will be making some flashy updates to the crosswalks on Front Beach Road.

Thursday, the city council awarded the bid for the project to Emerald Coast Striping.

The plan is to add new signs, flashing lights and a fresh coat of paint on the roads to make the crosswalks more noticeable.

The city is building 11 new walkways in areas identified as problematic.

Councilman Michael Jarman hopes this project will make the roads safer for pedestrians and limit the amount of vehicle versus pedestrian accidents.

“It’s fantastic to be able to move forward on making these safe and up to date when the CRA goes through,” Jarman said. “We are looking at even more expansion of the crosswalks.”

The project will cost the city 273 thousand dollars. Residents can expect to start seeing changes in the coming months.