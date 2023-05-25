PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Council Members also voted Thursday to buy the land for the new Station #32.

The 2 acres are located between Alf Coleman Road and Grand Panama Boulevard. The new station will replace the one on Middle Beach Road behind the Walmart.

The older station was more than 40 years old and no longer met the needs of the department.

The city is paying the Community Redevelopment Agency $845,000 for the land.

“We’re looking at using a portion of land that we had through the CRA,” Panama City Beach Councilman Michael Jarman said. “That was a vote today. As well to we have to pay the CRA for the property. Those funds cannot be intermixed and move forward with that fire station. As well as replacing the one here by City Hall.”

Thursday morning’s decision will clear the way to begin accepting bids to build the new fire station.

Right now they don’t have a timeline for completing the station’s construction.