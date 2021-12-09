Panama City Beach continues review of 50 year old city charter

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) – For the first time in over 50 years, The City of Panama City Beach will make changes to their city charter.

Throughout the year, a citizen review committee made up of four residents, one from each ward, came up with 27 amendments to the charter.

Thursday, the city council chose 13 of those to look at further.

Changes include things like city manager spending and whether they need a civil service board.

Committee member, Zachary Coleman, said amending the charter is important to make sure it’s up to date with modern times and expenses.

“I think we have to be proactive and look at it because at the end of the day I don’t think we want to be in a city that’s trying to play catch up,” Coleman said. “As the city continues to grow and we are trying to make common-sense changes at that point that are going to be a lot more expensive than they are today.”

The city council will continue to discuss these amendments at their January meetings before deciding which ones will go on the ballot in the April election.

To view the full list of the proposed charter changes click HERE. The 13 changes still being considered are as followed: