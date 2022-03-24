PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach council members are looking towards the future and thinking of ways they can improve their city parks.

At Thursday morning’s council meeting, they gave staff the go ahead to start making a master plan for area parks.

This will include what new amenities they would like to see and expansion plans to keep up with the city’s growth.

Right now the plans will look at Frank Brown Park and Aaron Bessant Park.

Panama City Ceach’s Parks and Recreation Director Jim Ponek said it is important for the city to be proactive because these facilities are used by residents every day.

“The area is growing so much we need a plan for the future,” Ponek said. “So the city council is trying to be proactive. So we are looking at additional pickleball courts, additional tennis courts, basketball courts.”

Other ideas for the parks include making a connecting roadway between Aaron Bessant and Frank Brown.

The complete master plan should be brought back to the city council in three months.