PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Parking in Panama City Beach ‘pay to park’ parking lots is about to get more expensive.

Beach city council members voted to double the fees.

City ‘pay to park’ parking lots include Richard Jackson Boulevard at Ocean Towers Condominium, Churchwell Drive at Front Beach Road, and Thomas Drive at Ripley’s Believe It or Not.

The council found it necessary to update the parking rates because of rising costs.

Additionally, they said other cities’ parking fees are more expensive.

The only way to pay is through an app.

“There’s no longer those parking meters that you have to carry quarters for,” PCB Councilwoman Mary Coburn said. “You can just do it on your app, goes right onto your credit card. Easy Peazy.”

The app is called ‘Passport Parking.’

Starting October 1, the fee will go from $1 per hour to $2 per hour.

The maximum daily cap will be $12 instead of the current $6 fee.