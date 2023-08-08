PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach’s city manager now has the power to declare a state of emergency.

Beach city council members approved the second reading of the proposed ordinance Tuesday morning by a 3-to-1 vote.

The city manager can declare an emergency for a number of circumstances, including weather-related. Some residents are concerned about some parts of the ordinance like declaring an emergency up to 42 days.

The one council member who voted no was Mary Coburn.

“We as a council were elected here to represent our constituents and we are giving up that power to one individual where as we should be making those decisions so I will be voting against this, I do not think that it’s necessary, and I think it will have could have dire consequences,” Coburn said.

Mayor Mark Sheldon said this ordinance is important for future emergencies that may occur.

“During Hurricane Michael, you couldn’t get a hold of anybody, phones didn’t work, we couldn’t talk to each other, we couldn’t have called an emergency meeting if we wanted to in Panama City Beach because we couldn’t get all the members here we couldn’t communicate with the members, this gives the city manager in a weather event the ability to flip a switch and say we are in a state of emergency we need to act in such a way and take care of our community,” Sheldon said.

The ordinance also gives city council members the power to override the city manager’s decision if necessary.