PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Can’t find a place to park in Panama City Beach? You are not alone.

The Front Beach Road Parking and Mobility Steering Committee is currently studying the issue.

The committee hopes the study will offer improvements to both the roadways and parking locations.

The study was originally scheduled to run from October 2022 through June 2023.

Panama City Beach Council Member Mary Coburn said the city expanded the study to get a more accurate representation.

“If you base your numbers on the parking count in January and February, you’re not going to have an accurate count of what we’re facing in July, which is the peak of our season,” Coburn said.

The study will now run through August 2024. This will give the committee nearly two full years of data.