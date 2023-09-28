PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Dominguez Design Build has won the contract to build Panama City Beach’s fire station number 32.

It will be built on Middle Beach Road between Alf Coleman Road and Grand Panama Boulevard.

The city bought the two-acre site from the CRA in May for $845,000.

“The new station is going to be around 12,200 square feet,” Panama City Beach Fire Chief Ray Morgan said. “Three bays it’ll be storm hardened to 160 miles an hour wind load.”

The entire project will cost $7.2 million

It’s about a mile and a half from the station it’s replacing, on Middle Beach Road behind the Walmart store.

The current station was designed to house three firefighters and two trucks.

“We’re now running five to six out of there, but five permanently, so they’re stacked on top of each other,” Morgan said.

Fire Chief Ray Morgan said the new facility will help them better protect the community.

It will also allow firefighters to do more in-house.

“We’ll have our own fill station for the subs so our guys can fill the bottles right there,” Morgan said. “They have to go anywhere else. They’ll also have tractors and dryers for their gear. So right now that’s only at Station 30. So whenever they come out of a fire, it’s paramount that you clean that gear and get it back in service, get all the carcinogens out of it.”

This is the third in a series of fire stations the city is rebuilding.

Fire Station 30 on Nautilus Street off Back Beach Road was completed in 2020.

Earlier this week, demolition crews took down station 31 at City Hall.

It will be rebuilt on the same site.