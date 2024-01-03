PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Drivers on Panama City Beach have been dealing with road construction for several years. And it appears they’ll continue doing so in 2024.

The biggest project for the Panama City Beach community redevelopment agency is segments 4.1 and 4.2 of Front Beach Road.

The improvement involved a 3-mile stretch of Front Beach, from Lullwater Drive to Lantana Street.

Assistant Project Manager Scott Passmore said the bid for the project will go out in late 2024.

“I’d say probably end to 2024 would be the earliest that we’d be under construction,” Passmore said.

One of the beach’s longest-running projects is redesigning the “Y” intersection at Front Beach and Highway 79.

Construction began in early 2021 and was scheduled to be completed last month.

In mid-October, Passmore told News 13 “We’re hoping to have the northbound lanes on Arnold Road constructed in the next 30 to 45 days,” Passmore said.

75 days later the northbound lanes are still closed.

Tuesday Passmore said the road’s opening has been pushed back again.

“We expect to be paving the northbound lanes on Arnold Road later this month,” Passmore said.

However, Passmore said he’s more concerned about the eastbound lanes.

“The east end of the project is still lagging behind,” Passmore said. “We’re still encountering some utility delays from both Comcast and WOW.”

Passmore said another major project, Alf Coleman Road, is on schedule and should be completed by this fall.

“They do get weather and holiday time as a part of that contract,” Passmore said. “So I’ll say right now, probably sometime in June or July would be a completion.”

When the Alf Coleman project began, Passmore said it would reopen to through traffic in 120 days, which would be January 30.