Pam Tebow empowers women at PCB Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Symposium

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Symposium is all about women empowerment.

This is the 11th annual event for the chamber.

Friday morning, over 300 women in Bay County came together for some networking and little girl time.

Linsey Sisk, the Marketing and Events Director for the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce, said the message of the event is to encourage women to be the best versions of themselves.

“So we just love to be there to encourage women and a day to have a work life balance event to be able to learn business and learn other things like being influential and being able to go to different shops and enjoy their day,” Sisk said.

She said at women’s symposium attendees will have the opportunity to connect and network with other businesses and learn about a work life balance.

Business vendors from across the beach participated in the event.

“We have a variety of vendors,” Sisk said. “We have clothing, we have different hospitals, just different members of the Panama City Beach Chamber.”

Pam Tebow, the mother of Heisman trophy winner and NFL player Tim Tebow, was the keynote speaker at Friday’s event.

She said it’s exciting to see women come together and encourage them to be the best they can be.

“I love seeing all the women here and I got to talk to them about influence,” Tebow said. “It’s one of my favorite topics because I think we are created to be influential but we have to have positive influence.”

Tebow said women have gained a lot of power in recent years.

She said just having power isn’t power isn’t good enough it’s all about how you use it.

“We need to encourage each other to find the good in each other in our community to focus on that and not all the changes we have because this is a challenging world,” Tebow said.

She said it’s not often women have time to just enjoy each other, so she hopes the women at Friday’s event did just that.