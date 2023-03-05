PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Emerald Coast Boat and Lifestyle Show made its triumphant return to Panama City Beach after a two-year hiatus.

“We had it in 2020 and then a week later, COVID hit and our world changed and so we couldn’t have it in 21,” Emerald Coast spokesperson Jim Cox said. “But, then in 2022, we were ready to have the show. But our dealer partners, because of supply chain issues, they didn’t have boats, they didn’t have enough boats. So this is the first year we’ve been able to bring it back where our dealers have had the inventory.”

This year’s event blew expectations out of the water with 400 vessels, it was the largest boat show yet.

“That’s the most we’ve ever had here, over $40 million in inventory and so that by far is the most we’ve ever had here, which I think it speaks more about the community here and the boating and how that continues to just grow and grow and grow,” Cox said.

One local dealer brought 25 boats with him.

“It’s getting into boating season so people come out and ask us, you know, about service and everything else as well and that’s what we’re here for, to help service your boat,” Grand Marine General Manager Tyler Drinkard said.

Drinkard is excited to be out at this event again. Grand Marine has attended every year so far.

“It’s been a great show for us as it always is and glad to have it back you know, since it was last year, we had and this the first year back in the year, I just love outside shows and this one is probably one of the best ones we do,” Cox said.

Although everywhere you looked you noticed a beautiful boat, this event was about much more than that.

“We have lots of lifestyle things here, too so however, you enjoy the coastal lifestyle, we probably have something here for you,” Cox said. “And for example, yesterday was Ladies’ Day and one of our lady attendees want to stand up paddle board. And today is Military Appreciation Day.”

Ultimately, the show beat organizers’ and boat dealers’ expectations.

“Dealers are selling boats, writing contracts, which is why we have the show so it’s been all we could have, all we could have hoped for here this weekend in Panama City Beach,” Cox said.

Cox said the event is already a go for 2024. It will take place the first weekend of March.