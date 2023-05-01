PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials said that a Chicago man is recovering after being struck by lightning Thursday afternoon.

The man that suffered serious injuries, Joshua Wheeker of Naperville, was on the Russell-Fields Pier around 11:50 a.m. Wheeker was in town for a vacation, fishing on the pier.

Wheeker is a well-known Tenor of the Bel Canto Global Arts group, who has performed in productions such as ‘Macbeth’ and ‘Nabucco’ across the nation.

A bystander performed CPR until paramedics were able to take him to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay. Panama City Beach officials said Wheeker is in good condition and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.