PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A car crash at the intersection of Panama City Beach Parkway and Griffin Boulevard has forced first responders to close both westbound lanes of Back Beach Rd. as they work the crash.

It happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Panama City Beach officials say one person was severely injured in the crash.

The roadway is expected to be closed for quite some time. Drivers are encouraged to take another route if possible.