PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Giving back to the community and saving lives is something that can make anyone smile. The One Blood Bus stopped by Panama City Beach to reward those who donated a pint.

With over 250 red buses and over 90 donor centers in the One-Blood respective service area, there’s plenty of opportunity to give back.

People are able to donate blood every fifty-six days and to donate platelets the waiting time is seven days.

For just one pint of blood, it’s enough to save three separate patients.

“It’s important that, you know, especially as we’re heading into the height of hurricane season, we want to always have that ready blood supply. So, if you’ve never donated before, now is a great time to start. You’ll be making a huge impact in your community,” said One-Blood Senior Vice-President of Corporate Communications Susan Forbes.

The reward for donating is a free combo meal from McDonald’s, a 20-dollar e-gift card of your choice, and a one-blood t-shirt.

Eight people donated blood in the six-hour time span, and they hope more people donate in the future.