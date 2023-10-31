PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is growing in leaps and bounds and a large part of that growth is on Panama City Beach. With that being said, city leaders said it’s time to expand another busy roadway.

They are currently working on plans to widen Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway. Griffitts Parkway is currently only two lanes, city officials want to make it four.

Many people use the road to avoid traffic on Back Beach Road, that’s why city staff are asking for funding from the state for this project, they have completed all the paperwork and are just waiting to hear if the state will approve their request.

“We know from our strategic plan that we did a couple of years ago that mobility and transportation is our biggest need on Panama City Beach so we’re always looking for ways to improve people getting around, it’s just a better quality of life if you don’t have to sit in traffic all day and we know traffic is one of our biggest hurdles,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said.

The city is asking for $1.5 million. Sheldon said Senator Jay Trumbull and Representative Griff Griffitts are helping to get the funds approved in Tallahassee.