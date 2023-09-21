PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Authorities identified the body that was found on Wednesday, September 20, in a field on the north side of Back Beach Road near the Summer Breeze subdivision.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, it appears to be the body of 68-year-old David Dunlay, who’s been missing since September 4, 2023.

The body was first discovered by a man, walking his dog, yesterday morning in a clearing off of Back Beach Road.

Authorities say the body was wearing the same clothes Dunlay was seen wearing when he went missing.

Dunlay was last seen leaving the Breakfast Point emergency room just after noon on the 4th.

Both the emergency room medical bracelet and discharge papers were found in his pockets.

The cause of death is unknown, but deputies say they do not suspect foul play.