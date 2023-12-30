PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Both on the road and in the air this week officials say it’s going to be one of the busiest travel times of the year.

And the panhandle is no exception. In addition to the hundreds that decided to ring in the New Year at the World’s Most Beautiful Beaches. There are also several youth sports tournaments in town bringing thousands of young athletes and their families to the area.

“So we’ve seen an uptick and a huge increase in traffic volume, people trying to get to their destinations,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jason King said. “And with increased traffic volume comes the increased chance of a bad crash or a bad scenario.”

King said law enforcement has seen an uptick in serious crashes.

“I notice Calhoun County had one today, which was a serious bodily injury,” King said. “Jackson County I think last night. And then we’re dealing with this in Panama City area. We have a fatal going on over in Escambia, along with some other crashes.

Those flying this holiday season are also experiencing longer waits.

Corey Paolillo said he flew in from Boston Saturday morning and had a layover in Atlanta.

“Just the airports are a zoo today,” Paolillo said. “A lot of a lot of traffic, a lot of pain. In the problems. A lot of problems today. It was not a fun day to travel. I’m happy to be here. It’s nice and quiet.”

Whether you choose to drive or fly this holiday season officials think it’s important to do one thing, ‘pack your patience’.

Transportation Security Administration expects the peak travel period to extend through Tuesday.