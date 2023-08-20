PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Rifles, knives, and beef jerky are just some of the highlights of the North Florida Gun and Knife Show. The two-day event hosts a vast showing for people all across the panhandle.

For over 37 years the North Florida Gun and Knife Show has been showcasing how to buy sell, and trade guns and accessories.

North Florida Gun and Knife Show Owner, Victor Bean said they do Roughly 120 shows a year from Texas to Florida since its start in 1984. At the Laketown Wharf and convention center, hundreds of people showed up for the event.

“We only do about 40% of the crowd on Sunday. But everybody likes to get here and see what they can get too fast and get snatched up all the good stuff. And people come not only for self-defense but for collections, for investment hunting. You know, there’s a lot of reasons why they come and the time of year this time of year, obviously, it’s usually self-defense is what they’re coming for,” said North Florida Gun and Knife Show Owner Victor Bean.

Bean says over 2,000 people showed up to the event on Saturday. Even though the constitutional carry law has gone into effect many vendors believe people should take the proper training for the course.

“Well, the laws change constantly, so you have to stay up late and make sure you’re doing the right thing. The constitutional carry has gone into effect now and there are many things that people don’t seem to understand about that boom. It’s a new law, but some things changed, and some things didn’t. And there’s still a good, valid reason to have a concealed carry permit,” said The Outpost Owner Eddie Monk.

The event offers four training classes during the two days for anyone that wants to be informed and earn their concealed carry permit.

It’s not all about weapons but some small businesses are also able to show off at the gun and knife show.

“Well, we like to bring our product out. We travel around a gun show to southeastern here, and we do our beef jerky. And we have our gourmet jerky. We have our exotic turkeys. We have, like, 50 different flavors of jerky,” said Emerald Coast Gourmet Jerky Owner Dennis Kloet.

This is Kloet’s fifth time attending the North Florida Gun and Knife Show as a food vendor and he says he plans on going to the next one.

“If you missed today and I say we come four times a year and hopefully we will be back over at the fairgrounds on the other side of the bridge coming up soon,” said Bean.

For only $10 you too can come to see the north Florida Gun and Knife show which will be back in Panama City Beach come Oct. 13 and 14.