New upscale living rentals coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — More rental options are on the way to Panama City Beach.

Tennessee development company “JCF Living”Is about to build two new upscale rental communities.

JCF Living’s President John Fitzmaurice said Panama City Beach is a hidden gem and he is excited to be a part of the area’s growth.

“Panama City Beach is growing at a phenomenal rate,” Fitzmaurice said. “You can see the construction that is coming into the city. I don’t think that will stop.”

The first project is single-family homes on Magnolia Beach Road.

“Half of them are two stories and half will be one story,” Fitzmaurice said. “On the beach, you get 500 feet of private beach.”

It will be a gated community with perks like a resort style pool, slip docks, and decks overlooking St. Andrews Bay.

They will be on the pricier side with waterfront homes starting at $7,500 dollars a month. However, there will only be six to eight of these available. The majority of the other homes will be rented for around $3,000 dollars a month.

“I think the future is that people don’t want to be as dense up like sardines in a can,” he said. “It’s all about the green grass and I think that’s what the future will be.”

At the Magnolia Beach location, there will be a total of 79 single-family luxury homes when fully completed.

JCF Living’s second project is on Clara Avenue north of Highway 98. There will be 350 homes when fully finished.

It will include both single and multi-family homes. But they don’t look like your typical apartment.

These homes will have three walls of windows, private yard and private front door.

“When you go in and out of your front door you don’t see your neighbors,” Fitzmaurice said. “When he comes into the side door they don’t see you.”

There will also be amenities like a pool, clubhouse, and complimentary landscaping.

The two-bedroom homes at the Clara location will start at two thousand dollars a month.

Fitzmaurice said they hope to start renting in March.