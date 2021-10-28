New Margaritaville community coming to Bid-A-Wee Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A new tropical paradise is coming to Panama City Beach— a new Margaritaville project.

On Thursday, Panama City Beach council members approved phase one of the new Margaritaville cottages.

Building and Planning Director Mel Leonard said with views as they have on Bid-A-Wee Beach, the new Margaritaville cottages will almost be like a permanent vacation.

“Restaurants will be internal to the site itself,” Leonard said. “Pool, clubhouse, the typical things you would see, but with the branding that people seem to like.”

Phase one of the project will be on the south side of Front Beach Road, and that includes 14 homes. Then phases two and three will take place on the north side, and the plan is to build two hundred to three hundred homes.

These homes will be for permanent residents and short-term rentals.

The developer’s original plans were for two 22-story condo towers equalling around 900 units. However, they changed their minds to the new single-family homes, which city officials believe fits better with the existing neighborhood.

“It’s a lot more compatible,” Leonard said. “You’re going to have homes that are of a similar size to what is in Bid-A-Wee right now.”

Construction on phase one is expected to start within the next few months and finish within a year.

City officials said they expect all phases to be finished within three to five years. Lots will go on sale within the next few weeks.