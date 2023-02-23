PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach will soon be home to new batting cages. The state-of-the-art facility will allow baseball and softball players to practice indoors.

In the next 15 months, the Panama City Beach location will open its doors. D-BAT Academy will be located at Frank Brown Park.

The indoor facility will include batting cages, a pro shop, and an area for parents to hang out.

With the rainy Florida summers, this facility will make sure there is always a place for ball players to stay on their game.

“If you’ve been in Florida very long, you know in the summertime we get a lot of rain showers and then everybody has to abandon the parks and they don’t have any place to work out and train,” D-BAT franchise owner Russell Ramey said. “D-BAT will give them a 20,000 square foot indoor facility to be able to train when it’s raining or shining.”

D-BAT will be required to pay rent to Panama City Beach. Beach council member Paul Casto proposed giving that revenue back to the Parks and Recreation Department.