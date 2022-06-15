PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking to buy a home in Panama City Beach, now may be your chance.

A new housing community celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday. The Laguna Beach area is now home to a brand new gated community.

When complete, the Laguna Haven neighborhood will boast 40 homes with three to four bedrooms. Prices range from $499,000 up to $700,000 for the homes.

“Our goal was to focus on first-time homebuyers,” lead community realtor Marina Grigoryan said. “Second, folks that want second homes in Panama City [Beach]. It can also be an investment property. We did make it where short-term rentals are allowed in the community if someone is interested in purchasing for that reason. We wanted to make it entry-level, but we wanted to make it upscale.”

The construction of the community didn’t come without its challenges, though.

“It’s been lengthy and arduous, at best,” building contractor Keith Carnley said. “We had to go through basically three years of legal maneuvers, paperwork, the inspections and developments. It’s taken that long to get to this point, but it is nice after all this time to be able to see a fruition of our efforts.”

“We have challenges with lumber and materials and appliances, but we’re able to still move fairly fast,” Grigoryan added. “I don’t see any delays with our construction so far.”

Developers said the goal is to finish all 40 houses by the end of this year.

“We are happy to help this part of town developing and helping it grow because it has so much potential,” Grigoryan said. “It’s almost the finish line.”

The community is located near the west end of Panama City Beach on North Wells Street.