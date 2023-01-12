PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Fire Department will soon have a brand new station on the east end.

Beach City Council members approved the new site on Middle Beach Road during Thursday’s council meeting.

The new station will replace the old one located behind the Walmart store on Front Beach Road. It was built in 1986 and needs replacing.

The new station will be able to withstand 200-mile-an-hour storm winds with additional room to store the fire trucks. It will also accommodate more first responders.

“That station, like I said, was built in ’86, it was built for three people today were housing, it with five,” Panama City Beach Fire Chief Ray Morgan said. “So I have one sleeping on an air mattress in the living room and it’s not storm-rated so any time we have a storm of any size come through, we have to evacuate the station so having a safe and properly positioned station that our men and women can serve our community out of is very important to us.”

The new station will be designated station number 32. The plans and drawings have already been submitted and are moving forward.