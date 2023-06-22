PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Man In The Sea Museum is most known for its full-sized submarines.

Now, they’re diving into a new exhibit titled, “Spies Of The Deep.”

This collection of pieces displays the suits worn by United States Navy divers during The Cold War.

The servicemen were tasked with sneaking into Russian-Controlled waters and placing recording devices on Soviet cables to listen into their conversations.

Man In The Sea Executive Director Steve Mulholland says most artifacts in the exhibit were donated by veterans who went on those missions.

“One of the best pieces here is the actual ‘See the Dive’ suit that was used in Russian waters,” said Mulholland. “You can see the helmet, the hot water suit that they had on. These guys were in freezing cold water, 450 feet below the surface of the ocean and they’re not supposed to be there. So imagine, people get to touch this suit.”

The information obtained by these dive teams was vital in relieving the tension between the United States and the USSR in the 1970s.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Admission into the museum is $10 with discounts being provided to seniors, members of the military, and children 17 and under.

For more information on the museum and the new exhibit check out the Man in the Sea Museum website.