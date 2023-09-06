PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several Panama City Beach residents said they’re concerned about a new condo development going up near Bay Point.

The development is located between the Delwood Office Park and residential West Avenue.

This project started in 2008. Workers installed a temporary service pole and laid the foundation.

But the recession hit and halted the work.

“They had the footers in the ground, and that was it, the rebar sticking out,” Magnolia Beach resident Patrick Duffy said. “And then it sat there for a good ten years.”

Duffy said trash began accumulating on the property.

“All of a sudden, six months ago, they started cleaning it out,” Duffy said. “And just two months ago, notice they really started they they they started putting the plumbing in and put the pipes.”

Construction vehicles have been using West Avenue to reach the site

Residents said they’re concerned the new development with cause increased traffic here on the normally quiet West Avenue.

“That’s a small little road for several hundred cars a day,” Duffy said. “I don’t know if that’s part of the equation. If anybody even knows, you know, the amount of traffic that’s going to bring them back here.”

The Owner and Project Manager Mitch Devens declined to do an interview but did confirm the entrance will not be off West Avenue.

According to Bay County public records, a permit was issued for a three-story 78-unit apartment building.

But county officials said Devens is dropping down to two stories to reduce parking requirements.

Some residents see the development as part of the community’s natural progression.

“When I moved here, this was a dirt road, and there were like, three houses on the road,” Magnolia Beach resident Marshall Smith said. “I mean now, you see, there’s all kind of development around here, and that’s the way it is. It’s progress.”

Bay County officials said Devens has verbally informed them he’s going to two-stories but has not officially put it in writing.

He’s still permitted for three stories.