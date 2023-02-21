PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission passed regulations in December that restricted recreational crab equipment.

They’re hoping to protect diamondback terrapins, a species on the verge of being endangered.

The new crab trap design will prevent the turtles from getting into the cage.

“This is a traditional throw that’s been used over the years,” Owner of Half Hitch Tackle Thomas Putman said. ”It’s kind of the hexagon wire but it’s flexible. And so what the law now requires is for the end of the throat to be rigid.”

The opening where crabs enter the trap, can’t be bigger than 6-by-2 inches.

New traps meet the standards.

There are adapters for sale to modify older traps.

“You could add a rigid throat, a piece of plastic in there to make it a rigid throat,” Putman said. “Another option that’s being done out there is, you know, the using a heavy gauge wire instead of the light gauge wire. So this is rigid so that, you know, and the whole purpose of this is for the freshwater terrapins, the turtles to be able to get out, back out if they get in there.”

As of 2020, more than 25,000 people in Florida have recreation crab trap permits.

Each permit holder can have up to 5 traps.

The Fish and Wildlife Commissioner expects the new rule to save a lot of turtles.

But Putman said fishermen are concerned they will also hurt crabbing.

“They’re concerned about the big crabs getting here and in through this opening.”

The rule currently only affects recreational crabbers.

But Putman said the state is studying to see if there is a need to be similar regulations for commercial crabbers.