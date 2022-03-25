PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Bike riders have a new resource at Panama City Beach’s Conservation Park to repair their cycles or fix a flat.

Local bike enthusiasts pitched-in to buy a new bike repair station for the park.

It’s located in the main parking lot and it’s equipped with specific bike tools, like an air pump, retractable steel cables and a wheel chock for quick repair.

This entire set-up cost the Panhandle Runners Club and Hammer Down Multisports group around $2,500.

Conservation Park Supervisor and Biologist, Jim Moyers, said this is an excellent fit for a park that’s so popular with the biking community.

“It provides them with something that they may not have been prepared to do,” Moyers said. “It adds a functionality to the park and to their visit here if they weren’t prepared for a maintenance issue on their bikes.”

Bikers are already using the new fix-it station.

The city is considering adding another one in the near future midway along the more than 24 mile trails.