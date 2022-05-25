PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Police Department announced Wednesday that 15 more people have now been charged in connection to a riot at Walmart on Front Beach Road back in March.

Using social media, the PCBPD identified the suspects, all from Alabama. They are between the ages of 17 and 37.

PCPD said over 100 people gathered in the Walmart parking lot during the evening of Saturday, March 26. The crowd later entered the store, and many suspects reportedly flipped shopping carts, damaged areas of the store, shoplifted and destroyed products, and intimidated other shoppers and Walmart employees.

The list of suspects with warrants for their arrests is linked below.

The two “social media influencers” accused of inciting and encouraging the riot were arrested in April.

Charges in the case include inciting a riot, felony criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and theft during a riot.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the PCBPD at (850) 233-5300.