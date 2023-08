PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol wrote that the 38-year-old was headed north on Thomas Drive across the Grand Lagoon Bridge when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The motorcycle struck a curb and the driver was thrown from the vehicle, they added. He died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.