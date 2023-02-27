Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) — Recent innovations have made people gravitate away from the usual booking of hotels when they travel for their vacation.

Have you wondered what the top end of your Airbnb budget might get you in Panama City Beach?

Some of these residences originally go for up to $1,000 a night, but for a 1-week stay in March, the price averages out to $590 to $615 a night.

This first option hosted by the Mighty Tortuga can comfortably sleep up to 22 guests in 6 spacious bedrooms. The residence is one block from Miramar Beach, and 3 miles away from Pier Park, providing plenty of shopping opportunities, venues for games or events, and restaurants to indulge in.

It hosts new luxury furnishings and decor, and an open-plan chef’s kitchen with a stainless steel gas range and other appliances. Outside, there is a private saltwater pool, complete with a charcoal grill, a patio dining area, and a balcony seating area overlooking the front yard.

A second option is a 30A Villa in Seacrest Beach that provides lodging for up to 12 guests and pets. The host provides wristbands to enjoy the shuttle, private beach, and lagoon pool access that is only steps away from the residence but still gives guests the privacy they desire. Guests can also find local nature trails that will guide them to Rosemary Beach either by walking or with the four bikes that are provided.

The space itself consists of five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms with a gourmet kitchen with a Wolf gas stove and Subzero refrigerators. It also holds a coffee bar and margarita machine with a cozy loft living area.

Finally, this third option by Hook, Wine & Sinker is on the east end of Panama City Beach, in the Grand Lagoon area. It provides four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms that can comfortably host up to 16 guests. The residence is located down the street from Schooners Restaurant and Bar and is only steps away from Beach Access 8 & 9 on Thomas Drive.

The cottage holds a private pool and patio space that can entertain 10 people comfortably. The kitchen is equipped with custom cabinets, granite countertops, and premium appliances. The spacious home also has 55” TV’s in every room, a 65” TV in the living area, a foosball table, and a balcony with a view of the beach and surrounding area.