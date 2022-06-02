PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The biggest name in country music will headline Gulf Coast Jam next year.

Rendy Lovelady, the executive producer of the annual music festival, took the stage Thursday night and announced that Morgan Wallen will be the main event at next year’s show.

The CMA Award Winner’s 9 billion on-demand streams, multi-platinum certifications and four consecutive chart-toppers,” according to his website. “His Double Platinum breakout If I Know Me, Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Republic Records), topped 2021’s all-genre Billboard 200 Albums year-end chart with 4.1 million units sold.”

Gulf Coast Jam started its four-day weekend extravaganze Thursday night. Florida Georgia Line headlines Friday night, Old Dominion takes the stage Saturday and Brooks and Dunn will cap it off Sunday night.