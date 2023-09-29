PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Beach Police has released additional information involving a traffic crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, at about 8:20 p.m. officers responded to a traffic crash on Panama City Beach Parkway.

Police wrote that Ashley Sullivan was driving a 17-year-old boy to a hospital after he consumed a hallucinogen. While she was driving he jumped from the vehicle.

The teen, whose name was not released, is in critical condition, police wrote.

The incident remains under investigation.