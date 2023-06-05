PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A mixed martial arts fighter, accused of manslaughter in the death of a Tyndall airman, is formally pleading not guilty.

Ross Allen Johnson, 23, did not appear at Monday’s arraignment at the Bay County Courthouse. He has already filed a waiver of presence and a written plea of not guilty two days after the victim’s death.

According to Panama City Beach Police, the fight started inside the Coyote Ugly Bar on Front Beach Road back on April 10.

Bar security told participants to leave, but investigators said the fight resumed in the parking lot.

31-year-old Dayvon Larry, a Tyndall airman from Malone was reportedly running across the parking lot to help a friend when Johnson allegedly ran up behind Larry and punched him in the back of the head.

The blow killed Larry.

Police said Johnson, an amateur MMA fighter originally from Illinois, avoided arrest until the next day.

Prosecutors said they will not be offering a plea deal to Johnson, and he won’t go on trial until next year.