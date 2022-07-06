PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Mississippi man was charged after allegedly crashing into a vehicle while reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

Panama City Beach Police said 33-year-old Harold Franklin Smith of Columbus, Miss. reportedly rear-ended a vehicle, causing all four passengers to be ejected and seriously injured.

Using the department’s license plate recognition system and evidence left at the scene, PCBPD said investigators determined Smith as the suspect.

PCBPD said officers found Smith asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle parked in front of a residence on the 5000 block of Beach Drive. The car was reportedly still running.

Officers performed a DUI investigation and field sobriety exercises, and Smith was arrested for driving under the influence.

Smith was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and driving under the influence involving serious bodily injury to another, both felonies.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail on Wednesday morning.