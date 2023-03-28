PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Beach Latitude Community is making a difference in the lives of students and teachers.

They have created a volunteer program at West Bay Elementary School.

Each year West Bay chooses a theme, this year it’s “little moments, big memories” and the “Memory Makers” are helping to carry out the theme.



“We’re the West Bay Memory Makers and they volunteer by going online and then I get information from the school, put it on the site, and then people know when to come volunteer like for the dance and the book fair and Read All Day Day and those kinds of events,” Memory Makers Volunteer Monica Thomas said.

Monica Thomas is a retired educator of 23 years, she taught in five different states.

Once she retired she wanted to give back to West Bay Elementary.

Thomas and other former educators started the volunteer program just before Christmas and now have 75 members that volunteer at the school.

“I could not have done without volunteers in my classroom and the kids love when you come and you can just give an extra hand. So I know how I benefited from it and I just want to get back,” Thomas said.

Retired Educator Becky Farmer said this is a perfect way of getting back into the schools and supporting teachers.

“The teachers are the rock and a lot of times they everything’s from their own pockets. We can help them with that,” Farmer said. “Maybe you don’t feel comfortable everywhere else. You can sure help with the financing of the materials and things in the classroom.”

And the Memory Makers are always looking for more volunteers.

“Get involved, because when you’re retired, you have gifts that you can give back to the community and to, especially the school system and I think it’s very rewarding,” Memory Makers Volunteer Ellen Benton said. “Plus, I think it’s really good for us as retirees to stay involved and stay active and be in some kind of organization that keeps you going. So Memory Makers is the perfect one, especially for our neighborhood.”

West Bay Elementary School Principal Denice Moss said Memory Makers are someone for the students to look up to.

“I think between the three that you met today, there are over 130 years together total combined of educating and educators, and they just know so much,” Moss said. “They know how to listen to kids, they know maybe what a teacher might need and might need to hear and they’re just so encouraging to all on our campus, so many of our students don’t live near their grandparents.”

Moss said she hopes Memory Makers becomes a legacy in the school as the community continues to grow.

To become a part of the Memory Makers you can visit the Memory Makers Facebook page or reach out to West Bay Elementary School.