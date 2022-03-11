PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach residents will soon be choosing some new city council members.

All four candidates running for those seats had the chance to introduce themselves to beach Chamber of Commerce members at Friday morning’s “Friday at the Beach” event.

Each candidate had five minutes to give a speech and earn some votes.

The people running for the ward one seat are Mark Meade and incumbent Paul Casto:

Mark Meade has lived in Panama City Beach since 2017. A big part of his campaign is his push for a ‘Panama City Beach resident rebate program.’ Meade said this means on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, every resident over 18 would receive a 200 dollar resident rebate for their help in advertising and promoting PCB. Meade said this would be paid for by the Tourist Development Council because who better to advertise the beach than the locals.

Paul Casto has lived in Panama City Beach for most of his life. He is a graduate of Bay High School, and he had his first job for the city as a lifeguard when he was still at bay high. Casto was first elected to the Panama City Beach council in 2018. Since then he supported building Philip Griffitts Senior Parkway, helped secure funding for the six laning of Back Beach Road and initiated the private public partnership between the city and hotels for lifeguards at no cost for residents. Casto wants to continue to make Panama City Beach into the best place to work, live and play.

The ward three seat is also up for grabs and the candidates are Mary Coburn and incumbent Geoff McConnell:

Mary Coburn grew up in Panama City Beach. Her parents were local business owners. Coburn believes tourists are important but not as important as the locals. She wants to make sure the people living here have the best quality of life. Coburn wants to find a better solution for stormwater than the outfall project and wants to ensure no more taxes or assessments are added for residents.

Geoff McConnel joined the Panama City Beach council in 2018. He decided he wanted to run for a seat because he wanted to be a part of the change in the community. Mcconnell spent a lot of time in the Bay County Emergency Operations Center following Hurricane Michael and he has helped make necessary infrastructure repairs in the city. McConnell said he also helped modernize the Panama City Beach Police Department and pushed for the purchase of body cameras to benefit both the department and residents. McConnell said his main goal is to make sure the city doesn’t implement an ad valorem tax. He says he knows the importance of listening to the residents to learn what they want for the city.

Beach Chamber President and CEO Kristoper Mclaine said it is important for the community to get to know the people running for office. Then they can decide who best fits their vision for the city.

“Businesses have to be aware of where they stand, how it might impact business, how it may impact all of their employees and also on a personal level,” Mclaine said.

You can vote one of three ways: mail in, early voting or on Super Tuesday which is April 19th.