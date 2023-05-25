PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It must be the Luck of the Irish as a favorite pub and restaurant is making its way to Panama City Beach.

According to the Property Appraiser’s Office, Shamrock Irish Partners LLC bought the Boar’s Head Restaurant on Front Beach Road for $4.5 million on May 17.

Panama City Beach officials also state that the company submitted an electrical permit for the location on May 15, but no plans for construction have been submitted to the city.

The General Manager of McGuire’s of Pensacola stated that the business broke ground Monday, May 22, and construction will take 9-10 months.

This will be the third official location, alongside McGuire’s of Pensacola and Destin.