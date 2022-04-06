PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort celebrated the grand opening of its new sales & welcome center in Panama City Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Located at 13626 Front Beach Road, the center will be a temporary spot for those interested in purchasing a beach home or coming and seeing what the Margaritaville brand is all about.

They will be releasing units for sale in phases as development comes along.

“We’ve been working on this project and iterations of this project for about 4 years now. We’ve gone through a lot of different planning, obviously, COVID changed a lot of our planning as it did for a lot of people. In the end, it really changed it for the better, we’re excited for what the community is going to be,” noted Jason Alley, project director. “We feel like the project now really fits the community next to here in Bid-A-Wee Beach and throughout the rest of Panama City Beach.”

Alley added that homes will be built on the current welcome center spot and the center will then be relocated near the eventual amenities center.

“Florida is a special part of the world and this is a special part of Florida. These beaches are among the most beautiful beaches in the country, we’re about the beach. Just couldn’t be more excited to be here,” said John Cohlan, Margaritaville Holdings CEO.

Wednesday’s grand opening was an invitation-only event, however, the sales & welcome center will open to the public starting April 7th.