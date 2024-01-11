PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Not only did a lot of people lose their homes during Tuesday’s storm, but dozens lost jobs after their employers’ businesses were damaged or destroyed. Those businesses are working to quickly re-open.

Some business owners are on their hands and knees cleaning up debris, doing whatever they can to become operational.

“It’s very bad. Very bad. We got hit very bad,” said Chevron Gas Station Supervisor Farhan Haabib. “My roof is gone. My AC’s are gone and it’s very bad. This is the time of the year that’s very slow for us on the beach anyway.”

Haabib says he’s struggling to make ends meet without customers bringing in business.

“Over here is expensive because it’s the beach right by the water and I’m paying like $13,000 rent. I don’t have no electric, no customers, nothing, so this is a very bad impact.”

Haabib told his staff it’s be best if they looked for new employment.

“All of them are gone because they have to look for another job. There is no way that I can pay this rent and pay wages and stuff. Right now, I’m just working by myself.”

It’s all hands on deck at Pirates Cove and Lighthouse marinas as well. While they suffered major damages, business leaders say their situation isn’t as dire.

“Occupancy has been great, business has been great,” said North Lagoon Partners Managing Partner Scott Burt. “There’s some incredibly beautiful boats in there. Most of them are fine. There’s a few in the very back where the wall came down that are damaged. We’ll report those to the insurance company quickly and communicate to the owners, so it could be much worse.”

Burt says staff aren’t really affected by the damage.

“This time of year when we take our vacations we’ve got several staff that are all over the place on vacation right now and they’re gone, but we’re fine.”

Both marinas are expected to be operational soon.

“Lighthouse Marina is in better condition. [Pirates Cove] will open most likely this weekend,” said Burt. “I think in two weeks we’ll be 100% up and running, but perhaps won’t have this barn to use at that point. We’re famous for moving very quickly.”

Engineers are still assessing damages to the boat barn to determine whether or not it’ll be a complete rebuild.